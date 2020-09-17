Steve Aoki and KREAM Drop Stunning Visuals for House Single "L I E S"

Earlier this month Steve Aoki partnered with Norwegian brother and production duo KREAM to deliver the ultimate deep house single, "L I E S." If nightclubs were still open, this would be the surefire tune on circulation, but instead, it is the perfect anthem to close out your summer with. The irresistible track has now received a stunning music video to accompany it, and it does not disappoint.

Directed by Ask Sunde, the visuals are an artistic display of lyrics, lasers, and the smashed faces of the three artists. Of course, it wouldn't be a Steve Aoki video if his famous cake wasn't on display, and here they showcase it in an aesthetic white and green melting form, symbolizing how lies spread and take over. The production for this track is also top-notch, with a hook that has instant appeal.

Aoki has a lot to celebrate these days, after recently announcing his new "Naruto" merchandise collaboration. He also is preparing for his Mozart² - The New Musical to premiere at the legendary Carnegie Hall in 2021.

KREAM took off back in 2016, catching global attention for their unique blend of bass-driven dance music and emotive vocals. This year they launched LIQUID: LAB, a new mix show that blends different elements of current songs together, creating one hour of never-head-before remixes.

You can stream "L I E S" across all platforms here.

