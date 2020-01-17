Steve Aoki Drops Maluma Collab, "Maldad"

While we originally expected Steve Aoki to drop his new album, Neon Future IV, in 2019, we can't hold a grudge because it sounds like the wait will be worth the reward. The two-time Grammy-nominated DJ/producer is here to give fans the 11th single off the forthcoming album. "Maldad" features none other than the Latin Urban pop sensation Maluma. Alongside the single drop is a hypnotizing music video and tour announcement.

The track is a dance-inducing smash that features an amalgamation of Latin and Middle Eastern influence. The infectious beat paired with Maluma's seductive narration is a match made in radio heaven. Expect to hear this single blasted across the airwaves soon. With decades under his belt, one thing is for certain: Aoki knows how to make chart toppers.

“Maluma and I have been working on this for a while now and I’m excited that we are finally able to bring our two worlds together with 'Maldad,'” said Aoki. “Latin music continues to impact globally and I’m proud to be championing this movement onstage, on radio, and for my fans everywhere.”

The reggaeton-house single's video was directed by director Roxana Daldovin. The story tells of a good girl looking to let loose for the night. The video captures everything you would expect from two international superstars - beautiful women, a sultry color scheme, and mesmerizing camera angles. It is a perfect depiction of global fusion.

Accompanying the release of "Maldad" is the announcement of his 24-city North American Neon Future IV: The Color Of Noise Tour. The tour title not only incorporates the forthcoming album, but the producer's critically acclaimed memoir, Blue: The Color of Noise, which came out September of 2019. The tour is due to kick off on March 5th in Toronto and will culminate April 24th in San Francisco. The legendary producer will be joined by Timmy Trumpet and rising singer/rapper Global Dan. Joining for select shows will be Deorro, Riot Ten, Gammer, ARMNHMR, QUIX, Godlands, and Max Styler.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Aoki described the vision for Neon Future IV: "It’s set 30 years into the future, when jobs are all automated and there’s a war,” he said. “There’s a sect of people who are becoming augmented — they’re fusing with technology, and the government is trying to stop it. It’s already happening now. The augmented people are a group of rebels called the Neon Future.”

Joining his Maluma collaboration on the album will be those with Darren Criss, Backstreet Boys, Sting and others. With the tour kicking off in March, we should expect to receive the full album sometime this spring.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Purchase them at SteveAoki.com.

