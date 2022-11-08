Skip to main content
Steve Aoki Melds Three "One Piece" Openings In Remix for the Anime Series' New Movie

Steve Aoki Melds Three "One Piece" Openings In Remix for the Anime Series' New Movie

Aoki's remix of "Straw Hat Pirate Anthem" is out now in support of the anime series' latest movie, "One Piece Film: Red."

Luis Colato

Aoki's remix of "Straw Hat Pirate Anthem" is out now in support of the anime series' latest movie, "One Piece Film: Red."

In honor of the release of One Piece Film: Red, Steve Aoki paid homage to the legendary Japanese series.

A new manga series named One Piece premiered and took the world by storm in 1997. It would then get an anime adaptation before ultimately airing a staggering 1,039 episodes and counting.

"One Piece" in an anime and manga bookshop in Kyoto, Japan.

"One Piece" in an anime and manga bookshop in Kyoto, Japan.

Now, in honor of the series' 15th full-length film, Aoki has joined the pirate crew and released a new remix inspired by the sounds of the show.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

steve aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Melds Three "One Piece" Openings In Remix for the Anime Series' New Movie

Aoki's remix of "Straw Hat Pirate Anthem" is out now in support of the anime series' latest movie, "One Piece Film: Red."

By Nick Yopko
Disco Trip
EVENTS

Insomniac's Debut Disco Trip Brought the Funk to L.A.

The inaugural fest's energy was palpable and Insomniac did a bang-up job paying homage to disco’s roots.

By Brooke Bierman
Zouk Nightclub tiesto
EVENTS

Tiësto, deadmau5, Armin van Buuren to Perform In Dubai for Inaugural World Tennis League

The tourney will feature some of the world's most illustrious players, like Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek and more.

By Rachel Kupfer

The dance music superstar combines three of the show's many opening themes to create a track that honors the history of the long-running entertainment franchise. Aoki manages to preserve much of the original music while mixing in a catchy hook to bounce between the vocal-heavy source material.

Aoki's remix of "Straw Hat Pirate Anthem" is out now. You can check out the track below and stream it here.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Remixes Beethoven's Legendary "Sonata Pathétique" Composition [Premiere]

The remix is a part of a Deezer-powered compilation featuring reworks from Blasterjaxx, NERVO, GATTÜSO, and more.

Attack on Titan
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Drops Dubstep Remix of "My War" from Anime Series Attack on Titan

Shinsei Kamattechan's original recording is the sixth theme song in the popular Japanese series.

Steve Aoki Neon Future Comic
NEWS

Steve Aoki Releases Comic Book Series Neon Future

Steve Aoki teamed up with Impact Theory for his latest venture, an original comic series, titled Neon Future.

E2geOQoVkAEV38N
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Drops Inuyasha x Dim Mak Merch Collection

The Dim Mak founder has unveiled another anime-inspired collaboration following the April release of his second Naruto collection.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki to Voice a Furry Prehistoric Creature In Animated Comedy "Extinct"

Steve Aoki is making his animated film debut alongside Adam DeVine and Rachel Bloom.

Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, and RUNN
MUSIC RELEASES

Arknights Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Track by Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, and RUNN

Arknights Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, and RUNN Collaboration

Steve Aoki Neon Future III Remixes
MUSIC RELEASES

Will Sparks Brings Some Electro House to Steve Aoki's Neon Future III Remix Package

Will Sparks transforms Steve Aoki's "Anything More" into a festival banger.

Steve aoki travis barker
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Steve Aoki and Travis Barker Perform Remix of "Karate Kid" Classic at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The duo debuted a massive midtempo remix of Joe Esposito's "You’re the Best Around."