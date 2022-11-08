Steve Aoki Melds Three "One Piece" Openings In Remix for the Anime Series' New Movie
In honor of the release of One Piece Film: Red, Steve Aoki paid homage to the legendary Japanese series.
A new manga series named One Piece premiered and took the world by storm in 1997. It would then get an anime adaptation before ultimately airing a staggering 1,039 episodes and counting.
Now, in honor of the series' 15th full-length film, Aoki has joined the pirate crew and released a new remix inspired by the sounds of the show.
The dance music superstar combines three of the show's many opening themes to create a track that honors the history of the long-running entertainment franchise. Aoki manages to preserve much of the original music while mixing in a catchy hook to bounce between the vocal-heavy source material.
Aoki's remix of "Straw Hat Pirate Anthem" is out now. You can check out the track below and stream it here.
