Steve Aoki Melds Three "One Piece" Openings In Remix for the Anime Series' New Movie

In honor of the release of One Piece Film: Red, Steve Aoki paid homage to the legendary Japanese series.

A new manga series named One Piece premiered and took the world by storm in 1997. It would then get an anime adaptation before ultimately airing a staggering 1,039 episodes and counting.

"One Piece" in an anime and manga bookshop in Kyoto, Japan. Marek Ślusarczyk

Now, in honor of the series' 15th full-length film, Aoki has joined the pirate crew and released a new remix inspired by the sounds of the show.

The dance music superstar combines three of the show's many opening themes to create a track that honors the history of the long-running entertainment franchise. Aoki manages to preserve much of the original music while mixing in a catchy hook to bounce between the vocal-heavy source material.

Aoki's remix of "Straw Hat Pirate Anthem" is out now. You can check out the track below and stream it here.

