Skip to main content
Steve Aoki Reveals Unreleased Collab With "The Legend" Mac Miller

Steve Aoki Reveals Unreleased Collab With "The Legend" Mac Miller

"Honored to have known you, called you a friend and made some magic in the studio together," Aoki tweeted.

Steve Aoki (via Twitter)

"Honored to have known you, called you a friend and made some magic in the studio together," Aoki tweeted.

It's been more than three years since the tragic death of Mac Miller in 2018, but the support of his friends and collaborators remains as strong as ever.

So goes Miller's relationship with Steve Aoki, who recently took to Twitter to reveal an unreleased collaboration with the late rapper. The track, Aoki remembered, features Miller's vocals and can only be described as "magic." 

Aoki is not the first musician to acknowledge that, despite the posthumous release of Miller's final album Circles—which featured a collaboration with Disclosure's Guy Lawrence—it's simply impossible to grasp the full scale of projects Miller worked on throughout his illustrious career. 

Just last year, for example, an unearthed EP called your shoes are untied with jazz outfit BADBADNOTGOOD was leaked on SoundCloud. Pink Slime, a collaborative tape with Pharrell Williams, is also floating around in the ether, as is an entire album with legendary hip-hop producer Madlib titled Maclib.

Recommended Articles

Steve Aoki, Mac Miller
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Reveals Unreleased Collab With "The Legend" Mac Miller

"Honored to have known you, called you a friend and made some magic in the studio together," Aoki tweeted.

12 seconds ago
grammy awards
NEWS

2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony Postponed Indefinitely Due to Omicron Concerns

A joint statement released by The Recording Academy and CBS cited "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant."

8 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 4.08.27 PM
NEWS

Skee Mask Removes Music From Spotify After Founder's Investment In AI Technology

Skee Mask said his music will become available on Spotify as soon as it starts "becoming honest & respectful towards music makers."

17 hours ago

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Honors Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month With SiriusXM Guest Mix Series

Steve Aoki's Remix Radio show will host Autograf, Wax Motif and more throughout the month of May.

Steve Aoki at Ultra 2017
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Shares Preview of BTS Collab "Waste It On Me"

Steve Aoki and BTS' new track comes out tomorrow, but you can listen to a clip today.

disclosure mac miller
FEATURES

"How I Made 'Blue World' With Mac Miller": Disclosure's Guy Lawrence Shares the Process and Experience

In a 44-minute video, Lawrence describes working with the late rapper and dissects the track's project file.

steve aoki aloe blacc
NEWS

Steve Aoki Announces Forthcoming Collaboration With Aloe Blacc

Aoki also announced a release date for his new collab with the famed "Wake Me Up" singer.

Steve Aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Drops Maluma Collab, "Maldad"

The new single is off his forthcoming album, Neon Future IV.

Steve Aoki and JJ Lin
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Announces Collaboration With Singaporean Superstar JJ Lin

In addition to the single, Aoki and Lin are set to release an action-packed music video featuring a choreographed fight sequence.

Steve Aoki and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)
NEWS

Steve Aoki Announces Collab With DJ Diesel, "Welcome to the Playhouse"

Aoki said that Shaquille O'Neal "goes hard on the mic" in their upcoming track.

Steve Aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Embraces Hardstyle on "6OKI - Rave Royale" EP

"6OKI" was made to keep the rave alive.