Steve Aoki Releases Remix of "Ryu's Theme" from Street Fighter II

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the video game Street Fighter II, Steve Aoki has released new merch and a remix for the fabled game. Taking on "Ryu's Theme" from the original soundtrack, the new track arrives days after his Dim Mak merchandise collaboration.

On YouTube, Aoki shared an official visualizer for the remix featuring clips from the Street Fighter series, where he's fashioned to look like a character in the game.

Much of the original's iconic melody is maintained throughout with a nice dash of sound effects from the game for a geeky finishing touch. This leads to a stomping dance breakdown that while subtle, adds danceable energy that's also a fitting homage to the legendary fighting game.

As mentioned earlier, in honor of the game's anniversary, Aoki released limited-edition Dim Mak collaborative merch. Fans can purchase a number of shirts and a lucky few were able to get their hands on a custom collaborative arcade cabinet. At the time of this article's publication, most of the clothing is still available for purchase and can be found on the label's shop.

The "Moe’s Pizzeria Steve Aoki Remix" of "Ryu's Theme" from Street Fighter II is out now. You can download or stream the song here.