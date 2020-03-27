Steve Aoki and Slushii Release "One True Love" off Upcoming Album, Neon Future IV

Fans of Steve Aoki have something to look forward to as we are now officially one week out from the release of his upcoming album, Neon Future IV, set for April 3rd. He's giving us yet another taste of what's to come with a new single titled "One True Love" in collaboration with Slushii (real name Julian Scanlan). This is a full-circle moment for Scanlan as he previously remixed the Neon Future III track "Waste It On Me" featuring BTS. Aoki is channeling his old school sound with this single, pumping up the positivity in a time when we truly need it most.

The track opens with some sweet, mechanical croons and wholesome synth work but quickly transforms itself with a massive drop that has both Aoki and Scanlan written all over it. It's easy to imagine how insane the crowd will go for this one once the tour kicks off again. In the meantime, this is the perfect single to blast and dance to in your house. Be prepared to apologize to your neighbors for all the pumping basslines and jabbing synths, however.

The Dim Mak label head has been slowly releasing single after single in preparation for the forthcoming album. Along with the drop of "One True Love,” Aoki’s gone on to reveal the entire tracklist for next week's debut. Fans can expect a total of 30 singles, filled with collaborations with some of the biggest artists in the game. Included will be previously released tracks like "Maldad" featuring Maluma, "2 In A Million" featuring Sting and SHAED, "Let It Be Me" featuring Backstreet Boys, and many more.

