Skip to main content
Steve Aoki & Snoop Dogg to Airdrop Singles From Forthcoming EP To NFT Holders

Steve Aoki & Snoop Dogg to Airdrop Singles From Forthcoming EP To NFT Holders

Steve Aoki and Snoop Dogg are bonding over a shared love of Web3 technology.

Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki and Snoop Dogg are bonding over a shared love of Web3 technology.

Web3 certainly has a knack for bringing people together, oftentimes in ways you wouldn’t expect.

Case in point - Steve Aoki and Snoop Dogg, or should we say the Alpha Doggz. Indeed, the two legendary talents have forged a new creative chapter together that will see the release of their debut EP later this month.

The forthcoming five-track effort will be released in partnership with the blockchain-based Gala Music platform. The first two tracks, to be released Thursday, May 19th, 2022, will be airdropped to existing holders of the A0K1VERSE Passport NFT and holders of The Doggfather’s Snoop Stashbox respectively.

Both artists have remained consistently at the forefront of the flourishing movement toward digital assets. Recently, Snoop Dogg announced that with his acquisition of Death Row Records, he intends to usher in a new creative future for the legendary imprint by turning it into an NFT label.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Subtronics and Kx5 (deadmau5 and Kaskade)
NEWS

Kx5 (deadmau5 and Kaskade) Surprise Subtronics Onstage at EDC for "Escape" Remix

The two dance music legends joined the ecstatic bass producer during his performance on the circutGROUNDS stage Saturday night.

By Nick Yopko7 hours ago
Rivessi Press Image
MUSIC RELEASES

Rivessi Unveils Radio-Ready House Heater, "Say Goodbye"

The UK-based producer has just returned with yet another dancefloor-ready gem.

By EDM.com Staff9 hours ago
Deorro and Los Tucanes De Tijuana
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Connects with Los Tucanes De Tijuana and Maffio for Rhythmic New Single "Yo Las Pongo"

"Yo Las Pongo" is the latest single from Deorro's forthcoming album, "ORRO."

By Niko Sani10 hours ago

Meanwhile, electronic artists specifically continue to take an outsized role in pushing the trend forward, and Steve Aoki has been among the technology’s most fervent purveyors. Recently, the producer raised eyebrows with comments explaining that he has made more in a single year with NFTs than he has from his combined streaming royalties over the last decade.

The debut Alpha Doggz EP is set for release on Monday, May 23rd, 2022.

Related

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Says He Made More Money From NFTs In 1 Year Than a Decade of Streaming Royalties

Steve Aoki's early adoption of NFTs has paid off, and he remains a believer in the technology's future.

calvin harris snoop dogg
NEWS

Calvin Harris Teases New Collaboration With Snoop Dogg From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

"Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I'd like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience," Snoop says in the teaser.

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Will Take to the Metaverse Jungle to Headline Monkey Kingdom NFT Event

Steve Aoki's new NFT partnership is alongside one of the most promising digital collectible ventures in Asia.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki's "Last of Me" From Arknights Soundtrack Receives Stunning Animated Music Video

Steve Aoki's single soundtracks an epic Arknights conflict in the new music video.

Hardwell
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Teams Up With Conor Maynard and Snoop Dogg on "How You Love Me"

Hardwell saves his best for last as we close out 2018.

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Announces Debut NFT Release

The Dim Mak founder's upcoming NFT release will be a collaboration with renowned visual artist Antoni Tudisco.

Steve Aoki Darren Criss Beavis & Butthead
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki's "Crash Into Me" Receives Beavis & Butthead Inspired Video

Steve Aoki and Darren Criss get animated in their "Crash Into Me" music video.

steve aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Single From Steve Aoki's Techno Alias, Ninja Attack

Aoki's new project is a foray into progressive house and techno music.