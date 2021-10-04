October 5, 2021
Listen to the Debut Single From Steve Aoki's Techno Alias, Ninja Attack
Publish date:

Aoki's new project is a foray into progressive house and techno music.
Author:

Aldo Carrera

Steve Aoki has revealed a brand new side project, a techno music alias dubbed Ninja Attack.

The move should come as no surprise. Underground house and techno music have seen a resurgence in the mainstream as of late, and if there's anyone to capitalize on the trend, it's Aoki. The dance music veteran's reputation has long been predicated on his detachment from genre boundaries.

Ninja Attack's debut is called "Aurora." The track is dark and minimal in nature, and while it surely won't impress the traditionalist diehards of the techno community, it's a solid foray into the genre. Aoki was smart to keep the production subdued here, so as to not completely alienate his fanbase. The kick drums smack with an industrial thud, but the sound design lacks the maniacal, acid-inspired bass of techno's heavyweights, such as Charlotte de Witte and Alan Fitzpatrick.

"Aurora" arrives by way of a joint release between Aoki's Dim Mak imprint and MDLBEAST Records, the music distribution arm of Middle East entertainment powerhouse MDLBEAST. The brand recently announced SOUNDSTORM, Saudi Arabia's largest music festival, as well as the region's first-ever dedicated music summit, dubbed XP.

Scheduled for December 16-19, SOUNDSTORM's 2021 edition promises performances from Martin Garrix, Tiësto, deadmau5, and The Chainsmokers, among many others. Tickets are on sale now.

