Steve Aoki Joins Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, and More for Super-Collaboration "MAMBO"

Steve Aoki just released one of his biggest collaborations to date.

Released today, the latest from the Dim Mak founder sees him join forces with Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta, and Play-N-Skillz for a new Latin single, "MAMBO." This marks the first release from Aoki himself on his new Dim Mak En Fuego label. In addition to the single, an energetic Helen Ratner-directed music video was released, showcasing each collaborator in a vivid, trippy setting.

Representing five countries, each of the artists included on "MAMBO" bring their own flavor to the dish, creating a delicious, danceable treat. The steady beat combined with the earworm-inducing vocals delivers all the makings of a club hit... once they safely return.

"MAMBO" by Steve Aoki, Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz is out now. You can download or stream the super-collaboration here.

