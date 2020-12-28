Arknights Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Track by Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, and RUNN

Arknights Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Track by Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, and RUNN

"End Like This" is the follow-up to Aoki and RUNN's episode six theme song, "Last Of Me," released back in July.
Author:
Publish date:

For the sixth episode of the animated series inspired by the popular mobile game Arknights, developers tapped Steve Aoki and RUNN to soundtrack their narrative back in July. The result was the wobble-heavy bass track "Last Of Me" and its accompanying music video. Now, the duo is back with new recruits, Yellow Claw, for the seventh episode's theme song. Titled "End Like This," the new collaboration will help celebrate the game's first anniversary. 

Like the previous theme, RUNN leads the charge with an empowering vocal offering. Moving away from the bassier side of the electronic music spectrum, the new release is decidedly less heavy than its predecessor. While still appropriate for the epic scale of the story it represents, the song would likely find its home on the main stage instead of a mosh pit due to its driving, synth-laden melody and uplifting lyrical content.

Prior to the release of "End Like This," a teaser of the song was shared on Arknights' one-year anniversary livestream. During the stream, fans looked back at their favorite Arknights moments of the year, learned more about what's to come from the game and animated series in 2021, and received a New Year's message from Aoki and Nils Rondhuis of Yellow Claw. The section of the stream dedicated to their collaboration can be found around the 1:40:00 mark in the recording below.

"End Like This" is out now. You can download or stream the longtime collaborators' Arknights-inspired release here.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

FOLLOW YELLOW CLAW:

Facebook: facebook.com/yellowclaw
Twitter: twitter.com/yellowclaw
Instagram: instagram.com/yellowclaw
Spotify: spoti.fi/2JvMQf6

FOLLOW RUNN:

Facebook: facebook.com/watchmerunn
Instagram: instagram.com/watchmerunn
Twitter: twitter.com/_watchmerunn
Spotify: spoti.fi/34KKa4D

Related

Yellow Claw
MUSIC RELEASES

Yellow Claw Announce New Album, Never Dies

Yellow Claw shared the album art and teaser videos for their fourth album, Never Dies.

Kayzo Performing on Holy Ship! In Red Shirt (RUKES Photography)
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki and Kayzo Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of "WARP" With Brand New "2.019" Remix

The iconic Bloody Beetroots track "WARP" on Dim Mak got a refreshing "2.019" remix by Steve Aoki and Kayzo to celebrate the song's 10th anniversary.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki's "Last of Me" From Arknights Soundtrack Receives Stunning Animated Music Video

Steve Aoki's single soundtracks an epic Arknights conflict in the new music video.

yellow claw
MUSIC RELEASES

Yellow Claw Surprises Fans with New Single "After It All" Off the Arknights Soundtrack

Yellow Claw dips their toes in anime.

Yellow Claw
MUSIC RELEASES

YELLOW CLAW TEAM UP WITH UK SUPERSTAR TINIE TEMPAH FOR MASSIVE TRAP ANTHEM

Yellow Claw album incoming.

Bloody Beetroots Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and Steve Aoki Celebrate 10th Anniversary of "Warp"

Handwritten commentary by Steve Aoki and Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo aka The Bloody Beetroots to accompany the 10th Anniversary of "Warp" limited-edition vinyl

Duke & Jones Press Photo Underneath Bridge Next To Stream - Pink Hat
MUSIC RELEASES

Duke & Jones Unveil Exclusive Mix for 1001 Tracklists Following Release of Yellow Claw Remix

Duke & Jones remixed Yellow Claw's "Break Of Dawn" and follow it up with an exclusive mix of 1001Tracklists' Spotlight Mix series.

Steve Aoki and JJ Lin
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Announces Collaboration With Singaporean Superstar JJ Lin

In addition to the single, Aoki and Lin are set to release an action-packed music video featuring a choreographed fight sequence.