Arknights Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Track by Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, and RUNN

For the sixth episode of the animated series inspired by the popular mobile game Arknights, developers tapped Steve Aoki and RUNN to soundtrack their narrative back in July. The result was the wobble-heavy bass track "Last Of Me" and its accompanying music video. Now, the duo is back with new recruits, Yellow Claw, for the seventh episode's theme song. Titled "End Like This," the new collaboration will help celebrate the game's first anniversary.

Like the previous theme, RUNN leads the charge with an empowering vocal offering. Moving away from the bassier side of the electronic music spectrum, the new release is decidedly less heavy than its predecessor. While still appropriate for the epic scale of the story it represents, the song would likely find its home on the main stage instead of a mosh pit due to its driving, synth-laden melody and uplifting lyrical content.

Prior to the release of "End Like This," a teaser of the song was shared on Arknights' one-year anniversary livestream. During the stream, fans looked back at their favorite Arknights moments of the year, learned more about what's to come from the game and animated series in 2021, and received a New Year's message from Aoki and Nils Rondhuis of Yellow Claw. The section of the stream dedicated to their collaboration can be found around the 1:40:00 mark in the recording below.

"End Like This" is out now. You can download or stream the longtime collaborators' Arknights-inspired release here.

