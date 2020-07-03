Steve Kroeger and Skye Holland Team Up for Spellbinding House Number "Through the Dark"

Steve Kroeger and Skye Holland have joined forces for a new single, the bewitching house number "Through the Dark." With its mesmerizing melodies and spellbinding soundscapes, the track, which arrived on SOURCE just before Independence Day, moonlights as an ideal tune to play out as the sun goes down on the night of July 4th.

Holland's potent vocals shimmer over Kroeger's entrancing production, which utilizes a heart-pumping four-to-the-floor house rhythm in true SOURCE fashion. The single does a fantastic job of tightroping the line between kinetic and hypnotic, featuring nuanced production throughout its bouncy arrangement.

"Through the Dark" is not the first time Kroeger and Holland have joined forces, as the two dance dynamos previously linked up for the original tunes "So Close," "On My Mind," and "Coastline" in addition to an intoxicating cover of MGMT's iconic single "Kids." Their ethereal sound has also led to massive syncs in the entertainment space, like in the television shows "Young and the Restless” and “Real Housewives of Miami,” among others.

You can listen to "Through the Dark" in full below.

