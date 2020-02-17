STICKYFANGAZ Delivers the Goods with Double-Sided Amazon EP

STICKYFANGAZ Delivers the Goods with Double-Sided Amazon EP

Get sticky with the 'Fangaz sophomore EP.
Author:
Publish date:

Didn’t have a date this Valentine’s Day? STICKYFANGAZ has the solution. The viscous villain has released his Jeff Bezos-inspired AMAZON EP, explaining exactly how to stay in good company with just a click of a mouse.

The prime release features both an A-Side and a B-Side. The A-side features two hooks and two ever-so-sticky verses, while the B-side (B for “BANGA”) includes two hooks alongside two aggressively adhesive drops. In classic 'Fangaz fashion, Sticky included something for everyone making the AMAZON EP a surefire hit among hip-hop heads and headbangers alike.

Riding on the momentum of January’s “TOPSITURVI,” which was accompanied by the artist’s first official music video, STICKYFANGAZ will continue his grand entrance into the new decade with a string of fresh, forward-thinking releases that push the limits of the EDM status quo.

Stream or Download STICKYFANGAZ' AMAZON EP Today.

djstickyfangaz_84436351_544786639578293_7845919102777392118_n

FOLLOW STICKYFANGAZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJSTICKYFANGAZ
Twitter: twitter.com/DJSTICKYFANGAZ
Instagram: instagram.com/DJSTICKYFANGAZ
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/stickyfangaz

Related