STICKYFANGAZ Drops Party-Starting Hip-Hop and Bass Hybrid, "WHIPPASNAPPA"

STICKYFANGAZ is back with his latest party-starting electronic tune, a nasty hip-hop and bass music hybrid called "WHIPPASNAPPA."

A banger through and through, "WHIPPASNAPPA" is packed with energy. Hyperactive bars from the Maryland-born artist run roughshod through the arrangement, which is highlighted by its riotous bass house drop. The track is hard-hitting and endearingly quirky in its sound design, inviting listeners into a web of saturated kicks, frenetic vocal chops, and gooey bass patches.

c/o STICKYFANGAZ

While the song is flush with rave flair, the beauty of "WHIPPASNAPPA" lies in the versatility of its creator. A jack-of-all-trades, STICKYFANGAZ handled the production, vocals, songwriting, and the audio engineering for the single.

"What makes STICKYFANGAZ a maverick in the industry is the rare combination of skills he possesses," explained his manager, Jon Taylor from Primal Productions MGMT. "Not only does he have a unique and interesting artistic voice, but he is able to communicate that voice in a clean, authentic way that fans and listeners can easily get behind."

STICKYFANGAZ is currently gearing up for a big 2022 as he prepares to make his debut live performance and bring the "Sticky experience" to cities across the U.S. Fans can expect to hear "WHIPPASNAPPA" and a slew of his other originals, like his tongue-in-cheek banger "TOPSITURVI."

Check out "WHIPPASNAPPA" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW STICKYFANGAZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJSTICKYFANGAZ

Twitter: twitter.com/DJSTICKYFANGAZ

Instagram: instagram.com/DJSTICKYFANGAZ

Spotify: spoti.fi/3C09wtM