Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS Issues Massive Mixtape to Close Out 2020

Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS Issues Massive Mixtape to Close Out 2020

The STMPD RCRDS Mixtape 2020 features two sides with dance and house music from over 50 different artists.
Author:
Publish date:

In a year plagued by global shutdowns and the virtual disappearance of festivals and club gigs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the STMPD RCRDS imprint has been anything but slow. Martin Garrix's record label has seen a stellar year and is looking to cap it off in spectacular fashion with a brand new mixtape. 

The STMPD RCRDS Mixtape 2020 features two sides with music from over 50 STMPD musicians. Side A takes on a more festival and dance-centric approach, with tracks from artists such as Julian Jordan, Dyro, Cesqeaux, and many others serving up some the label's finest bangers from this year.

Side B delivers deeper house-focused offerings, with top label picks from the likes of Sidney Samson, Bart B More, Moksi, and a slew of others. The flip side is undoubtedly geared more toward the club sound, serving as a more "afterhours"-oriented showcase for STMPD's 2020 releases.

Together, both sides of the STMPD RCRDS Mixtape 2020 constitute a fine exhibition of the label's impressive 2020 catalogue, moving through a wide and enticing array of some of the year's freshest sounds. STMPD steps into 2021 adapting to the monumental changes in society, as Garrix gears up for his Tomorrowland NYE livestream DJ set.

You can listen to the STMPD RCRDS Mixtape 2020 below.

FOLLOW STMPD RECORDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/STMPDRCRDS
Twitter: twitter.com/stmpdrcrds
Instagram: instagram.com/stmpdrcrds
Website: stmpdrcrds.com

Related

Dyro
MUSIC RELEASES

'Bring It Down' with Dyro for His Debut on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS

Bass house master, Dyro, has debuted on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS with 'Bring It Down.'

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Debuts New STMPD RCRDS Radio Show

Martin Garrix recruited the help of Julian Jordan for the debut of his new STMPD RCRDS radio show.

Martin Garrix stage shot with pyrotechnics.
NEWS

Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS to Host Ultra Music Festival's UMF Radio Stage

STMPD RCRDS will once again curate a stage at Ultra Music Festival in 2020.

EDM-OneMix-EP160
NEWS

Martin Garrix Has An Exclusive STMPD RCRDS Mix For Apple Music

The World's #1 DJ speaks helping other producers and his inspiration with STMPD RCRDS

A photo of Dutch superstar DJ/producer Martin Garrix walking with America's Got Talent star Mike Yung.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Releases "Dreamer" ft. Mike Yung on STMPD RCRDS

...Or is it a song by Mike Yung featuring Martin Garrix?

Martin Garrix 2020
NEWS

Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS to Host 24-Hour Live Stream Festival

The STMPD RCRDS Festival kicks off March 28th.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Announces "No Sleep" ft. Bonn via STMPD RCRDS

Martin Garrix's first release of 2019 features a familiar collaborator.

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix and vocalist Bonn onstage while pyrotechnics fire off with sparks in the foreground and background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Drops Third Bonn Collab "Home" on STMPD RCRDS

Martin Garrix's latest Bonn collaboration follows the same creative vein as those which came before it.