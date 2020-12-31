Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS Issues Massive Mixtape to Close Out 2020

In a year plagued by global shutdowns and the virtual disappearance of festivals and club gigs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the STMPD RCRDS imprint has been anything but slow. Martin Garrix's record label has seen a stellar year and is looking to cap it off in spectacular fashion with a brand new mixtape.

The STMPD RCRDS Mixtape 2020 features two sides with music from over 50 STMPD musicians. Side A takes on a more festival and dance-centric approach, with tracks from artists such as Julian Jordan, Dyro, Cesqeaux, and many others serving up some the label's finest bangers from this year.

Side B delivers deeper house-focused offerings, with top label picks from the likes of Sidney Samson, Bart B More, Moksi, and a slew of others. The flip side is undoubtedly geared more toward the club sound, serving as a more "afterhours"-oriented showcase for STMPD's 2020 releases.

Together, both sides of the STMPD RCRDS Mixtape 2020 constitute a fine exhibition of the label's impressive 2020 catalogue, moving through a wide and enticing array of some of the year's freshest sounds. STMPD steps into 2021 adapting to the monumental changes in society, as Garrix gears up for his Tomorrowland NYE livestream DJ set.

You can listen to the STMPD RCRDS Mixtape 2020 below.

FOLLOW STMPD RECORDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/STMPDRCRDS

Twitter: twitter.com/stmpdrcrds

Instagram: instagram.com/stmpdrcrds

Website: stmpdrcrds.com