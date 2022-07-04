Skip to main content
StoneHaven Drops Soaring Melodic Dubstep Track, “The World Is Yours”

"The World Is Yours" is a powerful and potent blitz of melodic bass.

c/o StoneHaven

Gathering inspiration from his mother’s taste in 80s music, StoneHaven is crafting hypnotic bass music with hard-hitting drums and mind-bending sound design.

With a goal to inspire positive change through music, StoneHaven says he aims to build a community of likeminded individuals who carry the same values. They strongly believe that “everyone is in control of their own destiny and believing in yourself is the first step to believing in other humans,” a sentiment they project vehemently through the new single.

A heavy-hitting melodic dubstep track, "The World Is Yours” and powerful and potent. Starting off with eerie melodies and mesmerizing soundscapes, “The World Is Yours” quickly evolves into a full-fledged blitz of melodic bass, where kinetic vocal samples and gritty sound design take over in its soaring drop.

Inspired by the bass music of Getter, GRiZ and Flux Pavilion, StoneHaven's production chops are on full display in "The World Is Yours." One of their most exciting singles to date, the song follows the producer's colossal riddim release “Cryptic Chaos - VIP."

Take a listen to "The World Is Yours" below.

