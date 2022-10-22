STS9 Debut On Wakaan With New Live Mixtape

Following their eclectic headlining performance at this year’s Wakaan Music Festival, STS9 have made their stately debut on the experimental bass music label with a new live mixtape.

Spanning nine tracks, the tape beautifully captures the band’s infectious live performance energy. It features previously unreleased tracks from the band, including the well-known “ABCEES,” bringing it to streaming services for the first time.

The new mixtape marks a progressive decision for the Wakaan label, ringing true to its “freeform electronic music” mission by representing a variety of artists. It's an unpredictable collaboration between the electronic jam band and reigning freeform bass collective, but STS9’s debut welcomes Wakaan's fans with a masterpiece that transitions between bass music and electronic live jams.

STS9 will continue their ongoing nationwide "Sound Tribe" tour for the remainder of the year, including a headlining performance at next weekend’s Hulaween. The band will also see a three-night run at The Caverns in Tennessee in November before they clock out the year with a momentous “The Human Dream” New Years celebration in Denver.

Listen to STS9’s new mixtape below.

