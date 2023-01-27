Skip to main content
Listen to SUAHN's Ferocious Sable Valley Debut, "Red Light"

Listen to SUAHN's Ferocious Sable Valley Debut, "Red Light"

"Red Light" is a relentless ode to industrial rave music.

"Red Light" is a relentless ode to industrial rave music.

If his new single is any indication, SUAHN's goal of providing a "new auditory experience" is more clear than ever.

Out now via Sable Valley, "Red Light" is a relentless ode to industrial rave music. The track marries the industrial verve of Boys Noize with the ferocity of RL Grime to deliver a distorted bass anthem.

Distortion is one of the cornerstones of SUAHN's sound, according to the Baltimore-based producer, who deftly laces hip-hop samples through his arrangements to bridge the gap of trap, breakbeat and experimental bass.

SUAHN.

"I am a huge fan of saturation and distortion. It's a large part of my songwriting process," SUAHN said in a press release. "I am always inspired to see how much I could use saturation and distortion to make wild sonics. The main section of 'Red Light' was a groove I made and a bunch of layers of the same bassline, all distorted differently—and just had a certain attitude that I loved."

"Red Light" had previously been featured in SUAHN's menacing "in the dark" mix, an expansive showcase of his unreleased music. Take a listen to the new track below and find it on streaming platforms here.

Follow SUAHN:

Facebook: facebook.com/suahnmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/suahnmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/suahnmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kJ2pSL

