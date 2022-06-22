Skip to main content
Sub Focus Drops Anthemic Single, "Off The Ground"

The surprise single had operated as one of the drum & bass star's most coveted unreleased tracks after a spin at London's iconic Printworks.

Pioneering electronic music producer Sub Focus has surprised fans with "Off The Ground," an anthemic single out now by way of Universal.

Fans of the drum & bass star had been clamoring for "Off The Ground" since November 2021, when a video of him playing the track at London's iconic Printworks went viral. It's been a fan-favorite ever since and has now finally hit streaming platforms.

Replete with soul and sway, "Off The Ground" is a vocal-driven drum & bass masterstroke. A stentorian topline from Poppy Baskcomb floats atop a spellbinding arrangement before the track's soaring chorus comes into focus. It's here where the nuances of Sub Focus' signature production shine as gritty bass grinds underneath a wailing synth.

Sub Focus is currently on tour across the U.K. and Europe. He's also gearing up for a landmark performance at Belgium's iconic Tomorrowland festival, which is returning in 2022 with an unprecedented run of three weekends.

Take a listen to "Off The Ground" below and stream the new single here.

