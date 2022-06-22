Pioneering electronic music producer Sub Focus has surprised fans with "Off The Ground," an anthemic single out now by way of Universal.

Fans of the drum & bass star had been clamoring for "Off The Ground" since November 2021, when a video of him playing the track at London's iconic Printworks went viral. It's been a fan-favorite ever since and has now finally hit streaming platforms.

Replete with soul and sway, "Off The Ground" is a vocal-driven drum & bass masterstroke. A stentorian topline from Poppy Baskcomb floats atop a spellbinding arrangement before the track's soaring chorus comes into focus. It's here where the nuances of Sub Focus' signature production shine as gritty bass grinds underneath a wailing synth.

Sub Focus is currently on tour across the U.K. and Europe. He's also gearing up for a landmark performance at Belgium's iconic Tomorrowland festival, which is returning in 2022 with an unprecedented run of three weekends.

Take a listen to "Off The Ground" below and stream the new single here.

FOLLOW SUB FOCUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/subfocus

Twitter: twitter.com/subfocus

Instagram: instagram.com/subfocus

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ot6JTg