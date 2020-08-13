Sub Focus and Wilkinson Team Up for Emotive New Single "Air I Breathe"

Two of drum & bass' brightest stars, Sub Focus and Wilkinson, have teamed up once again for a mega-collaboration and late summer smash.

Ethereal and energetic, "Air I Breathe" is destined to be a drum & bass anthem. Airy and emotive vocals sit wonderfully atop a chime-like piano melody and a retrowave-influenced bassline. Sub Focus' unmistakable synth work provides a catchy arpeggio that bounces off of the powerful drum breaks.

This collaborative effort from Sub Focus and Wilkinson marks the third team-up in the last year from the drum & bass icons, following their hit singles "Just Hold On" and "Illuminate." The pair undoubtedly play off the strengths of one another well in "Air I Breathe," creating yet another piece that will be remembered for years to come.

The new single from Sub Focus and Wilkinson is available now on all major stores and streaming services. You can listen to it below and find it across all platforms here.

