Sub Focus and Wilkinson Reveal New Forthcoming Album, "Portals"

In 2020, drum & bass titans Sub Focus and Wilkinson teamed up for three smash hit singles: club banger "Illuminate," the old-school breakbeat-infused "Just Hold On," and future classic "Air I Breathe," released just last month. Fans were already enamored by those three mega-collaborations, but now they'll be getting even more new music from the all-star duo, as Sub Focus and Wilkinson have just announced their new forthcoming album, Portals.
The new record will feature all three previously released singles, plus eight other tracks that expand on the sound that fans have come to know each artist for. Featuring live instrumentation from a multitude of talented artists as well as experimentation with different styles and tempos, Portals is set to serve as a showcase of the depth and sonic breadth of Sub Focus and Wilkinson's talents.
Portals Tracklist:
01 - Air I Breathe
02 - Enter Night
03 - Illuminate
04 - Freedom
05 - Turn The Lights Off
06 - Just Hold On
07 - Ray Of Sun
08 - Alone
09 - Time
10 - Stratus
11 - In Bloom
The Sub Focus and Wilkinson sound has already captured the hearts and ears of not only drum & bass fans worldwide, but fans of dance music at large. There is certainly much more in store, and anticipation for Portals will undoubtedly boil over until the release date.
Portals will be available on digital, CD, and vinyl on October 9th via Casablanca Records. Pre-orders are available now and can be found here.
