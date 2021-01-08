Sub Focus & Wilkinson Enlist High Contrast for Remix of "Freedom" from Portals LP
October saw the release of one of 2020's most highly anticipated drum & bass albums, the stunning Portals by Sub Focus and Wilkinson. After a very strong reception, one of the first remixes from the mammoth record has been released.
Enlisting the talents of iconic Hospital Records artist High Contrast, Sub Focus and Wilkinson have teamed up with the legendary producer for a collaborative remix of "Freedom feat. Empara Mi)."
As expected, the remix offers a high-energy take on the original. Classic vocal chops float atop intricate synth work, with plenty of bass to drive the track along. Building upon the stellar track, High Contrast's contributions are evident in the remix and elevate it to serve as a perfect companion piece to compliment the original.
The release arrives as Sub Focus makes his way on tour around New Zealand—where festival season is luckily in full swing like normal—with the country seeing minimal confirmed COVID-19 infections since April 2020. Check out Sub Focus rinsing the new remix at Bay Dreams Festival below.
Sub Focus, Wilkinson, and High Contrast's remix of "Freedom (feat. Empara Mi)" is out now and available here.
FOLLOW SUB FOCUS:
Facebook: facebook.com/subfocus
Twitter: twitter.com/subfocus
Instagram: instagram.com/subfocus
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ot6JTg
FOLLOW WILKINSON:
Facebook: facebook.com/wilkinsonuk
Twitter: twitter.com/WilkinsonUK
Instagram: instagram.com/wilkinsonuk
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hZraof
FOLLOW HIGH CONTRAST:
Facebook: facebook.com/highcontrastuk
Twitter: twitter.com/HighContrast
Instagram: instagram.com/highcontrastuk
Spotify: spoti.fi/2MCWVI6