Excision's Subsidia Records Drops Bone-Shattering "Night Vol. 3" Compilation

Excision's Subsidia Records Drops Bone-Shattering "Night Vol. 3" Compilation

Another monster compilation from Subsidia has arrived.
Author:
Publish date:

Rukes

Excision's Subsidia Records is on a roll, delivering back to back compilations that have blown us away. The team has returned and is ready to do it all over again with their next offering, Night Vol. 3. For the uninitiated, Subsidia has broken down their compilations into three series. There is the melodically-focused Dawn, the wonky and weird Dusk, and the unrelentingly-heavy collection, Night. 

Volumes one and two of the Night series, which debuted in September and December of last year respectively, hosted a barrage of bass from the likes of YOOKIE, Kompany, JEANIE, TYNAN, and of course Excision. Vol. 3 follows this successful formula and features a combination of heavyweights such as Bear Grillz, Skellism, Monxx, Jessica Audiffred, Felmax, as well as some of bass music's upcoming stars Svspkt, Autokorekt, Perry Wayne, AlienPark, and more. 

Excision launched Subsidia Records last year in the most impressive way possible, unleashing 118 tracks at once. Each collection the imprint has unveiled has been filled to the brim with impressive tracks that stand up to the illustrious standard Excision has built with his brand. From the looks of it, this imprint has no intention to slow down its output and we couldn't be happier. 

You can stream Subsidia Records' Night Vol. 3 compilation across all platforms here

FOLLOW SUBSIDIA RECORDS:

Website: subsidia.ca
Facebook: facebook.com/SubsidiaRecords
Twitter: twitter.com/SubsidiaRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/SubsidiaRecords

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

Related

subsidia
NEWS

Excision's Subsidia Records Revs Up For Release of Massive "Night Vol. 3" Compilation

Subsidia is returning with a heavy dose of bass fans are not going to want to miss.

subsidia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Latest Wonky Compilation from Excision's Subsidia Records, "Dusk: Vol. 2"

Bass heads, it's time to preemptively put on your neck braces.

excision
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision's Subsidia Records Drops 20-Track "Night Volume 2" Compilation

Antiserum, Cyclops, Downlink, Jeanie, and more feature on this menacing dubstep song-cycle.

subsidia
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Lost in the Melodic Bass of Subsidia Records' Euphoric 18-Track "Dawn: Vol. 2" Compilation

The record features tracks by Man Cub, yetep and GhostDragon, and a massive collaboration between Excision and Whales.

subsidia
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Announces Artists on Upcoming Subsidia Melodic Showcase, "Dawn Vol. 2"

The upcoming compilation album is set to feature a new collaboration from Excision and Whales.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces New Subsidia Compilation Dropping Next Week

Another dose of hard-hitting dubstep is on tap for fans of Excision and his new record label.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces New Record Label, Subsidia, and 118 New Tracks Dropping Monday

"118" is not a typo.

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Shares List of Bass Music Heavyweights to Appear on Subsidia Records' "Dusk: Volume 2"

The second volume of his label's "Dusk" series is set to feature music from Dion Timmer, Sam Lamar, and Excision himself, among others.