Excision's Subsidia Records Drops Bone-Shattering "Night Vol. 3" Compilation

Excision's Subsidia Records is on a roll, delivering back to back compilations that have blown us away. The team has returned and is ready to do it all over again with their next offering, Night Vol. 3. For the uninitiated, Subsidia has broken down their compilations into three series. There is the melodically-focused Dawn, the wonky and weird Dusk, and the unrelentingly-heavy collection, Night.

Volumes one and two of the Night series, which debuted in September and December of last year respectively, hosted a barrage of bass from the likes of YOOKIE, Kompany, JEANIE, TYNAN, and of course Excision. Vol. 3 follows this successful formula and features a combination of heavyweights such as Bear Grillz, Skellism, Monxx, Jessica Audiffred, Felmax, as well as some of bass music's upcoming stars Svspkt, Autokorekt, Perry Wayne, AlienPark, and more.

Excision launched Subsidia Records last year in the most impressive way possible, unleashing 118 tracks at once. Each collection the imprint has unveiled has been filled to the brim with impressive tracks that stand up to the illustrious standard Excision has built with his brand. From the looks of it, this imprint has no intention to slow down its output and we couldn't be happier.

You can stream Subsidia Records' Night Vol. 3 compilation across all platforms here.

