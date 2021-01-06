Get Lost in the Melodic Bass of Subsidia Records' Euphoric 18-Track "Dawn: Vol. 2" Compilation

The record features tracks by Man Cub, yetep and GhostDragon, and a massive collaboration between Excision and Whales.
Author:
Publish date:

New year, new compilation from Excision's Subsidia Records.

After the label debuted in late 2020 with a gargantuan 118-track release, it has since released two thematic follow-up compilations—the second volumes of the wonky Dusk and the relentless, heavy-hitting Night. Subsidia has now dropped the curtain on the sophomore edition of Dawn, which focuses on future bass and melodic dubstep.

An unquestioned highlight of the compilation is a hotly anticipated collaboration between Excision, Whales, and RIELL called "The Last Time," which kicks off the record with a soaring punch. What follows is an 18-track cycle of riveting, vocal-driven bass music that lends to a euphoric journey through the uplifting avenues of EDM.

Standouts from Dawn: Vol. 2 are aplenty. OMAS and Les Gold's "Lost In Outer Space" is a hypnotic, gritty melodic trap tune brimming with soul. Computa's "Feel Alive" does just what the title suggests by emboldening listeners with a blissed-out drop featuring frenetic, fluttering arpeggios. Cyrus Gold and Elation's "Other Side" beautifully interpolates potent future bass chords with metallic dubstep fills in a genre-bending masterpiece.

You can listen to Dawn: Vol. 2 in full below.

