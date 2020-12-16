Listen to the Latest Wonky Compilation from Excision's Subsidia Records, "Dusk: Vol. 2"

Listen to the Latest Wonky Compilation from Excision's Subsidia Records, "Dusk: Vol. 2"

Bass heads, it's time to preemptively put on your neck braces.
Author:
Publish date:

Subsidia Records

Bass heads, it's time to preemptively put on your neck braces because Excision has unveiled the second chapter in Subsidia Records Dusk series. The label head said it best when he wrote that it's the perfect combination of "wobbly, wonky and wonderful."

Featured on Dusk: Vol. 2 is music from Dion Timmer, KaivonSam Lamar, Code: Pandorum, Notixx, YDG, and Excision himself, among many others. The tracks fall under the experimental umbrella like the previous Dusk installment. Each chapter of Subsidia's debut compilation—Dusk, Night, and Dawn—represents a different sector of bass music. Prepare for your speakers to take a beating with these 20 tracks, each packed full with debauchery. 

Earlier in December, Subsidia released the second volume of their Night series. The 20-track compilation featured original music from Downlink, Antiserum, JEANIE, and more. Following the unprecedented release of 118 new tracks, Excision’s newly minted Subsidia banner has quickly positioned itself as a major player in the bass music scene this year.

Subsidia recently earned itself a spot on EDM.com's "Best of 2020: Industry Leaders" list as the year's Best Record Label. You can check out the full list of winners here.

FOLLOW SUBSIDIA RECORDS:

Website: subsidia.ca
Facebook: facebook.com/SubsidiaRecords
Twitter: twitter.com/SubsidiaRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/SubsidiaRecords

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

Related

excision
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision's Subsidia Records Drops 20-Track "Night Volume 2" Compilation

Antiserum, Cyclops, Downlink, Jeanie, and more feature on this menacing dubstep song-cycle.

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Shares List of Bass Music Heavyweights to Appear on Subsidia Records' "Dusk: Volume 2"

The second volume of his label's "Dusk" series is set to feature music from Dion Timmer, Sam Lamar, and Excision himself, among others.

Excision
FEATURES

Excision Opens the Gates to a New Bass Music Utopia, "Subsidia"

The leading bass artist released 118 new songs across three volumes in addition to his annual mix.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces New Record Label, Subsidia, and 118 New Tracks Dropping Monday

"118" is not a typo.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces New Subsidia Compilation Dropping Next Week

Another dose of hard-hitting dubstep is on tap for fans of Excision and his new record label.

Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 2.26.16 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Shares Full Subsidia Virtual Stage Set from Lost Lands' Couch Lands Stream

Watch the immersive 3D set in full.

Yookie
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKiE Goes Nuclear On "FiSSiON," the First EP from Excision's Subsidia Records

YOOKiE turns a splash into a wave, taking Subsidia to the next level with their new EP.

Excision Apex
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision's "Apex" Album is Finally Here! [Listen]

Bass music reaches new heights in this 14-track album.