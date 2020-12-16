Listen to the Latest Wonky Compilation from Excision's Subsidia Records, "Dusk: Vol. 2"

Bass heads, it's time to preemptively put on your neck braces because Excision has unveiled the second chapter in Subsidia Records Dusk series. The label head said it best when he wrote that it's the perfect combination of "wobbly, wonky and wonderful."

Featured on Dusk: Vol. 2 is music from Dion Timmer, Kaivon, Sam Lamar, Code: Pandorum, Notixx, YDG, and Excision himself, among many others. The tracks fall under the experimental umbrella like the previous Dusk installment. Each chapter of Subsidia's debut compilation—Dusk, Night, and Dawn—represents a different sector of bass music. Prepare for your speakers to take a beating with these 20 tracks, each packed full with debauchery.

Earlier in December, Subsidia released the second volume of their Night series. The 20-track compilation featured original music from Downlink, Antiserum, JEANIE, and more. Following the unprecedented release of 118 new tracks, Excision’s newly minted Subsidia banner has quickly positioned itself as a major player in the bass music scene this year.

Subsidia recently earned itself a spot on EDM.com's "Best of 2020: Industry Leaders" list as the year's Best Record Label. You can check out the full list of winners here.

