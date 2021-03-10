Subtronics Announces Debut Album in the Works

Subtronics' gripping rise to the upper echelon of electronic music will soon take a giant leap forward.

The renowned bass music producer and Cyclops Recordings label head has announced that his he is currently writing his debut album. Subtronics shared the news in a tweet yesterday, March 9th, divulging that he's been working on the project "for the last few months." Check out the announcement below.

At the time of this article's publication, Subtronics is yet to announce the release date or title of his long-awaited debut album. However, he cautioned his fans to be patient in a follow-up tweet, saying that "it’s going to take a while" due to the gravity of the release.

Thanks in part to his genre-bending production, which seems to push the envelope of bass music with each release, Subtronics has experienced a remarkable ascent in little time. The Philly-born artist, who was named as one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2020, has also emerged as a venerated tastemaker in the EDM community. He launched his Cyclops banner back in December 2020 before releasing a massive 19-track compilation, delivering on his promise to focus on "the full spectrum of fresh, cutting-edge bass music."

