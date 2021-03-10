Subtronics Announces Debut Album in the Works

Subtronics Announces Debut Album in the Works

After a massive 2020, Subtronics has kept busy in the studio.
Author:
Publish date:

Subtronics' gripping rise to the upper echelon of electronic music will soon take a giant leap forward.

The renowned bass music producer and Cyclops Recordings label head has announced that his he is currently writing his debut album. Subtronics shared the news in a tweet yesterday, March 9th, divulging that he's been working on the project "for the last few months." Check out the announcement below.

At the time of this article's publication, Subtronics is yet to announce the release date or title of his long-awaited debut album. However, he cautioned his fans to be patient in a follow-up tweet, saying that "it’s going to take a while" due to the gravity of the release.

Thanks in part to his genre-bending production, which seems to push the envelope of bass music with each release, Subtronics has experienced a remarkable ascent in little time. The Philly-born artist, who was named as one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2020, has also emerged as a venerated tastemaker in the EDM community. He launched his Cyclops banner back in December 2020 before releasing a massive 19-track compilation, delivering on his promise to focus on "the full spectrum of fresh, cutting-edge bass music."

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS

Related

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
NEWS

After Cryptic Email Campaign, Subtronics Announces Debut Cyclops Compilation

The announcement arrives after a number of electronic music producers received a cryptic email from an address in hieroglyphics.

Subtronics Press Shot 2018
INTERVIEWS

Subtronics On The Rise Of Riddim, Key To Sound Design & Future Of Bass Music

Subtronics discusses his musical inspirations, current favorite artists, and how he finds new music on Soundcloud.

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Shares 6 Mind-Melting Cyclops Tracks Ahead of Debut Compilation

Take a glimpse into the cutting edge of bass music.

Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Drops Exclusive Gucci Mane Flip on Audius

Subtronics has cooked up his own take on Gucci's classic with modern electronic elements that reflect his bass-focused creativity.

Zeds Dead and Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics and Zeds Dead Debut Remix of "GodLovesUgly" by Atmosphere

During a recent show at The Hollywood Palladium, Subtronics debuted a remix of Atmosphere's "GodLovesUgly" that he and Zeds Dead are working on.

Subtronics
NEWS

Subtronics Launches New Record Label, Cyclops Recordings

The first "mission" launches this Friday, December 4th.

Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Drops Knock Out EP, "Scream Saver"

This serves as Subtronics first release since his late 2019 collab with Zeds Dead, "Bumpy Teeth."

Subtronics Press Shot 2018
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Previews Tracklist for Upcoming EP "Scream Saver"

Subtronics has given fans a track-by-track look at his next EP.