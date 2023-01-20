Watch the Trippy Animated Music Video for Subtronics and Ganja White Night's "Womp Portal"
After being teased for months, the follow-up to Subtronics and Ganja White Night's 2019 collaboration "Headband" is here.
The duo have released "Womp Portal," a supersized track from two of the hottest acts in modern-day bass music. Back in the fall, lucky fans who caught a live set from the pair had the chance to hear the then-unreleased song before it hit streaming platforms. Considering how closely they've worked together over the years, another collab from the trio was very high on many wishlists in the community.
Starting off with a rhythmic beat and marching snare patterns, Subtronics and Ganja White Night begin with cinematic sound design before a relentless drop with pounding saws. They then offer a chance to breathe before switching gears to a more melodic second drop, filled with fluttering arpeggios.
It's been a big month for fans of both artists. "Womp Portal" arrives just days after Subtronics kicked off his "ANTIFRACTAL" tour, where he debuted an unreleased collaboration with another bass heavyweight, Seven Lions. Ganja White Night, on the other hand, recently announced a headlining performance at North Coast Music Festival and the return of their Red Rocks show, "Wobble Rocks II."
Check out the animated music video for "Womp Portal" below and stream the song here.
