Subtronics Drops Exclusive Gucci Mane Flip on Audius

Subtronics' rise to the forefront of bass music can be attributed to many things, including his unique sound and out-of-this-world live performances. Lately, the Philly-born producer has been churning out some of the most heavy-hitting remixes, such as his rework of Capone's viral TikTok track "Oh No." For his latest, Subtronics has returned with a wild flip of Gucci Mane's "I Might Be" via Audius.

Subtronics ditches the original beat of "I Might Be," cooking up his own with modern electronic elements that reflect his bass-focused creativity. The flip is reminiscent of his remix of "GodLovesUgly" with Zeds Dead, as he similarly retains the original verses while distorting them to add a bit of his own flair.

The laid-back nature of the track is a welcome change of pace from the Cyclops Recordings label head's typically decimating sound. Additionally, it's refreshing to see his collection of WIPs, flips, and ideas grow on Audius, as it gives fans a glimpse into projects that may never have otherwise seen the light of day.

Listen to Subtronics' flip of Gucci Mane's "I Might Be" below.

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics

Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics

Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS