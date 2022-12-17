Skip to main content
Listen to Subtronics' Massive New Album, "ANTIFRACTALS," Loaded With VIPs and Remixes

“I think I like these versions better than the originals,” Subtronics said.

Luis Colato

Subtronics has unveiled ANTIFRACTALS, a 24-track album that takes his debut album, FRACTALS, to the next level.

The massive new album features an array of VIPs by Subtronics himself as well as remixes by a group of his dubstep and bass music contemporaries, like Of The Trees, A Hundred DrumsVirtual Riot and many more.

In early 2022, Subtronics dropped FRACTALS, which trended in the U.S. on its release day and landed at #4 on Billboard Dance Charts. Including heavy-hitting collaborations with Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Boogie T, Sullivan King and more, the album has been streamed over 50 million times to date.

ANTIFRACTALS is packed to the brim with high-energy spins on tracks from its predecessor, like "Hieroglyph," "Cabin Fever" and "Bunker Buster."

“I’m honored to have so many top-tier producers put their spin on my vision, it really means the world to me, and I’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of them,” Subtronics said in a statement. “Over the last year, I have continued to evolve as an artist, so ANTIFRACTALS has been an awesome journey for me to refine FRACTALS even further.”

To accompany the release of the album, Subtronics is gearing up for a sprawling national tour throughout 2023, kicking off in Las Vegas on January 13th. The "ANTIFRACTAL" tour will visit 35 cities and feature special guests Getter, PEEKABOO, Virtual Riot and more. Explore the dates and secure your tickets here.

