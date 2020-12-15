Subtronics Remixed the Popular "Oh No" TikTok Song Into a Drum & Bass Banger

Subtronics Remixed the Popular "Oh No" TikTok Song Into a Drum & Bass Banger

The new drum & bass remix comes just days after he debuted his own record label, Cyclops Recordings.
Author:
Publish date:

It seems Subtronics doesn't get much sleep these days. In the past month, he debuted his new label Cyclops Recordings, released the imprint's first compilation, and even saw his collaboration with GRiZ, "Griztronics," added to Fortnite's in-game radio. Now, he's back with a drum & bass hybrid remix of "Oh No" by Capone.

The song may sound familiar to you if you've been on TikTok lately. It's currently trending on the app and has been used in countless videos on the platform. For his flip, Subtronics gave fans a rare taste of some drum & bass production.

The first half of the remix features a sound that longtime fans may be more familiar with while the second descends into unrelenting drum & bass chaos. It's interesting to see how Subtronics applies his heavy sound to the faster-paced genre. The result is a fun remix that can be enjoyed by fans of any bass subgenre.

Fans may remember that this is not the only tie Subtronics has to the video-sharing app. Last year, his aforementioned song with GRiZ was a hit on the platform and spawned over 300 million user-generated videos soundtracked by their collaborative smash.

Subtronics' remix of "Oh No" by Capone is out now and available as a free download on SoundCloud.

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS

Related

Zeds Dead and Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics and Zeds Dead Debut Remix of "GodLovesUgly" by Atmosphere

During a recent show at The Hollywood Palladium, Subtronics debuted a remix of Atmosphere's "GodLovesUgly" that he and Zeds Dead are working on.

Protostar
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Protostar's Drum & Bass Rework of "Aria Math," the First-Ever Official Remix of a Minecraft Song

C418's "Aria Math" gets the liquid drum & bass remix it deserves.

Bassnectar
MUSIC RELEASES

Bassnectar Drops Unreleased Drum and Bass Track at Okeechobee

Bassnectar switched things up with an unreleased drum and bass track at the Sunshine Grove-based festival.

Subtronics and NGHTMRE
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Debuts NGHTMRE Collab at Nocturnal Wonderland

Subtronics treated fans at his Nocturnal Wonderland set to the debut of his NGHTMRE collaboration.

David Bowie
MUSIC RELEASES

David Bowie's Drum and Bass-Inspired Song "Nuts" Has Finally Been Released

The previously unreleased track from the late David Bowie sounds like it was intended to be a drum and bass recording.

NGHTMRE Boogie T Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE, Subtronics, and Boogie T Unleash a Bass Bomb with "Nuclear Bass Face"

A collab crafted in bass music heaven.

Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Announces New "String Theory" EP and Release Date

The seven-track EP is set to feature a collaboration with Wooli titled "Melt Ur Brain."

Subtronics, NGHTMRE, and Boogie T
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Previews NGHTMRE and Boogie T Three-Way Collab

Subtronics teased a collaboration with two of the biggest names in bass during a recent Twitch livestream.