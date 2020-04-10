Subtronics Drops Knock Out EP, "Scream Saver"

Subtronics (real name Jesse Kardon) has released his latest EP, Scream Saver via his Cyclops Recordings imprint.

Jam-packed with face-melting bass, Scream Saver delivers four heaters that fans will certainly have on repeat for months to come. The namesake track "Scream Saver" unleashes a whirlwind of synths alongside catchy pre-drop vocals, making for an incredibly memorable tune to kick things off. Kardon teams up with Virus Syndicate on the second tune "Lullaby," opening with an eerie music box-reminiscent sound and eventually dropping into the heaviest drop on the EP. Kardon is joined by Akeos on "Discotek," where the pair maintain the wild energy that's already been injected into the EP. Finally, the EP ends in true Subtronics fashion with "Blow Stuff Up," as the track jumps straight at listeners with wonky, wobbly bass.

From his intricate sets to his even more intricate tracks, Kardon has emerged as one of the most talented active bass music acts. Last year solidified his emergence, as he found himself collaborating with acts like GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Ganja White Night, Rusko, Snails, and many more.

