Subtronics Previews Tracklist for Upcoming EP "Scream Saver"

Subtronics recently shared a track-by-track breakdown of each new song appearing on his upcoming EP. Fans were excited to get a taste of what to expect when his latest body of work, Scream Saver, drops later this week.

Shared across his social media pages, Subtronics (real name Jesse Kardon) showcased a brief clip of the songs included on the EP alongside intense visuals.

Fans of Kardon have had a lot to be excited about lately, as the bass titan has been hard at work on multiple projects. Aside from the upcoming EP, he recently teased a three-way collaboration with both NGHTMRE and Boogie T. In addition to the new music, he's been keeping the masses entertained during the quarantine through a variety of livestreamed sets, workshops, and general hangouts.

Scream Saver by Subtronics is slated for release on Friday, April 10th. You can pre-save his latest on Spotify here.

