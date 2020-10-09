Subtronics Drops Blistering 7-Track "String Theory" EP

Since the announcement of his String Theory EP, Subtronics has kept the hype rolling. Four days ago, the prolific producer first announced the EP and quickly followed up by giving fans a teaser of what's to come by releasing his collaboration with Wooli a day early. Today, his highly-anticipated EP is finally here.

Subtronics' String Theory EP is a lethal 7-track collection that serves as yet another strong addition to his rapidly growing discography. Per usual, the Philly-based bass maestro has included a number of recognizable samples to pair with his impeccable sound design. While the EP is heavily centered around bass music, there's no lack of diversity between each tune.

Both collaborations on this EP are excellently executed. "Wicked Witch" with Kompany is off the walls wild. Whirring synths and aggressive percussion are joined by a sample from a viral clip, giving fans something to relate to all while snapping their necks. "Melt Ur Brains" with Wooli is just as mind-melting, curating an old school feel.

"Clockwork" is one of the best tracks on the EP, as the tune effectively hypnotizes listeners with drippy bass patches and a screeching melody. "Professor Chaos" steps toward a completely different direction, as it forgoes his usual heavy style for something far more experimental. Overall, Subtronics' String Theory EP is more than we could have asked for, especially since he delivered his Scream Saver EP earlier this year.

Stream Subtronics' String Theory EP below.

