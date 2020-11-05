Listen to Subtronics' Massive Dubstep Throwback DJ Set

"Holy shit you found it!" reads the description of dubstep star Subtronics' "Extras" SoundCloud page. The account only has around 1,500 followers, but Subtronics has launched it to post exclusive content that fans won't find on his main page.

The first and only upload on the SoundCloud page thus far is the famed bass music producer's dubstep throwback set recorded in Chicago on October 24th. Subtronics prefaced the DJ set by explaining that to newer fans, the music therein may seem "downtempo" or unfamiliar, but it's the music that he grew up listening to and idolizing.

Despite any concerns, old-school fans and new bass-heads alike were thrilled with the performance, and it's now available for listening anytime. Dubstep classics like Borgore's "Birthday & The Black November," Excision's remix of Ultrablack's "Bear Trap," Rusko's iconic take on Kid Sister's "Pro Nails," and many more similar tracks can be heard in Subtronics' set.

Subtronics has delivered—as he always does—with this unique throwback set. It's a great homage to classic dubstep, and could potentially even serve as an educational mix for younger fans who are looking to learn what some of the genre's history entails.

Fans can check out the full DJ set below.

