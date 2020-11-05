Listen to Subtronics' Massive Dubstep Throwback DJ Set

Listen to Subtronics' Massive Dubstep Throwback DJ Set

Hidden in plain sight, the special throwback set can be heard on Subtronics' "Extras" SoundCloud page.
Author:
Publish date:

"Holy shit you found it!" reads the description of dubstep star Subtronics' "Extras" SoundCloud page. The account only has around 1,500 followers, but Subtronics has launched it to post exclusive content that fans won't find on his main page. 

The first and only upload on the SoundCloud page thus far is the famed bass music producer's dubstep throwback set recorded in Chicago on October 24th. Subtronics prefaced the DJ set by explaining that to newer fans, the music therein may seem "downtempo" or unfamiliar, but it's the music that he grew up listening to and idolizing.

Despite any concerns, old-school fans and new bass-heads alike were thrilled with the performance, and it's now available for listening anytime. Dubstep classics like Borgore's "Birthday & The Black November," Excision's remix of Ultrablack's "Bear Trap," Rusko's iconic take on Kid Sister's "Pro Nails," and many more similar tracks can be heard in Subtronics' set.

Subtronics has delivered—as he always does—with this unique throwback set. It's a great homage to classic dubstep, and could potentially even serve as an educational mix for younger fans who are looking to learn what some of the genre's history entails.

Fans can check out the full DJ set below.

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS

Related

Subtronics Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics and Wooli Team Up to "Melt Ur Brain" [Premiere]

The collaboration is one of seven tracks on Subtronics' new "String Theory" EP.

Subtronics.Press-Shot_1
NEWS

Subtronics to Live Stream Night of Dubstep on Twitch

Subtronics has the bass heads covered even in these uncertain times.

Zeds Dead and Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Zeds Dead and Subtronics Release Stunning Dubstep Remix of Atmosphere's "GodLovesUgly"

Hip-hop and dubstep collide in Subtronics and Zeds Dead's new remix of an Atmosphere classic.

Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Drops Knock Out EP, "Scream Saver"

This serves as Subtronics first release since his late 2019 collab with Zeds Dead, "Bumpy Teeth."

Subtronics and NGHTMRE
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Debuts NGHTMRE Collab at Nocturnal Wonderland

Subtronics treated fans at his Nocturnal Wonderland set to the debut of his NGHTMRE collaboration.

GRiZ and Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ and Subtronics Tease Wobbly New Track at Electric Forest

Subtronics unveiled his "Griztronics" collab with GRiZ during his Electric Forest set.

Subtronics Press Shot 2018
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Previews Tracklist for Upcoming EP "Scream Saver"

Subtronics has given fans a track-by-track look at his next EP.

Subtronics
INTERVIEWS

Subtronics on Upcoming EP, Dream Collabs, Riddim Controversy, and COVID-19 [INTERVIEW]

Subtronics discusses the creative process behind his Scream Saver EP, shares that he wants to work with Skrillex, explains the definition of riddim, and much more.