Subtronics and Zeds Dead Debut Remix of "GodLovesUgly" by Atmosphere

During his sold-out performance at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles over the weekend, Subtronics debuted a second collaboration with Zeds Dead. Right on the heels of last month's "Bumpy Teeth," the two acts are set to make waves in the dubstep world yet again.

The second collaboration comes in the form of a remix of Atmosphere's 2002 track "GodLovesUgly." After the show, Subtronics (real name Jesse Kardon) took to Twitter to share a sneak peek of the remix with those who didn't get to see it live. In the short clip, you can hear vocals and elements from the hip-hop classic alongside a massive bass line that made the crowd spiral into mayhem.

In a follow-up tweet, Kardon shared news that the legendary hip-hop act gave their remix his blessing. He also clarified that the song was a work in progress (WIP) and may change before its official release.

At the time of writing, a release date for the Subtronics and Zeds Dead remix of "GodLovesUgly" by Atmosphere has not yet been announced.

H/T: Your EDM

