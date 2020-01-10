Sullivan King Releases Highly Anticipated Remix of "Alone" by Kayzo

Sullivan King (real name Keaton Prescott) and Kayzo (real name Hayden Capuozzo) go together like peanut butter and jelly. Both producers have championed a electronic/hard rock crossover sound. The two have been teasing the release of collaborations together for some time now, but the first to drop one is Prescott. The heavy metal guitarist/producer announced at the start of this year that he would be remixing Capuozzo's lead single, "Alone," and the wait is finally over.

“I’ve known Hayden for as long as I’ve been in music and having seen what he’s done for our style of music and how he’s helped bring it beyond the EDM vein and into a more mainstream light is so awesome," said Prescott. "He and I both come from the same background of music and that’s why I’ve personally had such a connection with his music and sound."

The track, which is off Capuozzo's sophomore album, Unleashed, features the post-hardcore New Hampshire band Our Last Night. Prescott has been dropping this remix in sets for months now so the release has been highly anticipated by his fans. The remix begins similarly to the original, but he quickly throws down the insanity with a heavy bass drop. The first rendition is much more melodically instrumental whereas Prescott's version highlights the metal with his famous guitar work and screams.

As previously mentioned, the two have a lot of collaborations in the making. They closed out 2019 by debuting a remix of My Chemical Romance's emo anthem "Helena" at Lights All Night. At the time of this writing, it is not known if they will officially release the remix. At Lost Lands the pair previewed a collaboration that threw the crowd into a frenzy. Fans can only hope the release of this remix will precede those of all pending tracks in the works.

