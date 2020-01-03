Sullivan King Announces Remix of "Alone" by Kayzo

Sullivan King (real name Keaton Prescott) has officially announced a remix of Kayzo's track "Alone," out on January 10th.

"Alone" served as the lead single off of Kayzo's sophomore album, Unleashed. It also features Our Last Night, making it one of his biggest releases to date. Prescott has been playing his remix out for months now and it's certainly one his fans have come to enjoy.

Prescott's career has skyrocketed with the surging interest in combining dance music with metal. His iconic voice can be heard in collaborations with many bass music artists like Excision, Snails, Bear Grillz, Kai Wachi and others. His production style has also become a favorite, as he's amassed a loyal legion of fans over the years. In 2019, he released his highly-anticipated debut album Show Some Teeth which featured collaborations with TYNAN, Kompany, Sully, and SWARM.

Presave Sullivan King's "Alone" remix here.

