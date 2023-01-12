Skip to main content
Sullivan King Shares Release Date and New Single From Third Album, "Thrones of Blood"

The upcoming Monstercat album follows King's recent collaborations with Ray Volpe and Wooli.

Bass music's marquee metal act is getting ready for the release of his third album.

In just over two months, Sullivan King will release Thrones of Blood, a new metal-electronic hybrid record, via Monstercat. The follow-up to 2021's LOUD LP will combine King's in-your-face vocals with plenty of heavy metal guitar work and heaps of bass.

Now, he's given fans another taste of what's to come with the album's titular track, "Thrones of Blood."

Sullivan King.

Bombarding listeners at breakneck speed, the song finds King shredding through a glitchy bassline with plenty of his trademark screams. The arrangement eventually builds to a big climax, a bone-crushing bass drop complete with a technically pristine guitar solo, to close out in epic fashion.

Back in November, King released another one of the album's singles, "Let Me Go," in collaboration with Wooli. In addition to the Thrones of Blood music releases, he'll keep the album's hype train going with an eponymous tour this spring.

Thrones of Blood is scheduled to release on March 17th, 2023. In the meantime, you can listen to the album's titular track below and stream it here.

