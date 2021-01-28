Sullivan King Drops Explosive "To The Grave" EP on Excision's Subsidia Records

Sullivan King Drops Explosive "To The Grave" EP on Excision's Subsidia Records

Heavy metal meets relentless bass in classic Sullivan King fashion.
Author:
Publish date:

Excision's Subsidia imprint is quickly becoming well-known as a space where rising dubstep artists can release new music alongside veterans of the scene. Sullivan King is one of those vets and he has just put forth his explosive new EP, To The Grave.

Seven hard-hitting tracks are featured, including last year's singles "Drum Mag," "Tinnitus" with Benda, "Lifeless," and King's collaboration with Excision, "Unbound."

As is to be expected, heavy metal meets relentless bass on To The Grave, like on the eruptive "Tinnitus" and the other previously released singles. That trend continues with new tracks like "War" and "Stitches with Rated R, which feature chugging, powerful guitar riffs and metal-inspired drum work.

The EP's titular track delivers an epic and cinematic tone, with vocals that emulate a hard rock ballad style. A memorable melody and a down and dirty section round "To The Grave" out in spectacular fashion, cementing it as a likely fan-favorite from the record. 

Sullivan King's To The Grave EP is destined to be a standout for 2021, both on Subsidia and in the world of bass music as a whole. King has outdone himself yet again, serving up some of the most energizing and diverse dubstep in recent memory.

To The Grave and can be found on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW SULLIVAN KING:

Facebook: facebook.com/SullivanKingMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/SullivanKing
Instagram: instagram.com/SullivanKing
Spotify: spoti.fi/39r87PR

Related

excision sullivan king
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Sullivan King Drop Meteoric Collaboration "Unbound"

The Subsidia Records release is tailor-made for the return of Excision's Bass Canyon and Lost Lands festivals.

Sullivan King Show Some Teeth
MUSIC RELEASES

Sullivan King Announces Debut Album and Drops Title Track

There's less than a month until Sullivan King's debut album drops.

Sullivan King and Excision at Lost Lands
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Sullivan King Release "Apex: Re Rocked" Featuring Metal and Acoustic Remixes

Excision and Sullivan King go back to their roots with metal and acoustic covers of "Wake Up" and "Gold."

excision sullivan king
NEWS

Excision and Sullivan King Announce Release Date of New Collab

Headbangers, start your engines.

Sullivan King Kayzo
NEWS

Sullivan King and Kayzo Debut New Collab at Lost Lands

King tweeted a 21 second clip of the song late Saturday night.

A split-screen image of DJ/producers 12th Planet (real name John Dadzie) and Excision (real name Jeff Abel) from left to right.
MUSIC RELEASES

12th Planet Drops Remix of Excision and Sullivan King's "Wake Up" [Premiere]

Ahead of the Apex: The Remixes release, EDM.com is proud to premiere 12th Planet's rendition of "Wake Up."

Sullivan King Kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo and Sullivan King Debut Remix of My Chemical Romance's Emo Anthem "Helena"

Kayzo and Sullivan King unleashed a remix of the emo classic "Helena" by My Chemical Romance at Lights All Night.

Bear Grillz
MUSIC RELEASES

Bear Grillz & Sullivan King Get 'Wicked' on Bone-Rattling Monstercat Release

Dubstep and heavy metal come together in an catastrophic way.