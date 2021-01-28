Sullivan King Drops Explosive "To The Grave" EP on Excision's Subsidia Records

Excision's Subsidia imprint is quickly becoming well-known as a space where rising dubstep artists can release new music alongside veterans of the scene. Sullivan King is one of those vets and he has just put forth his explosive new EP, To The Grave.

Seven hard-hitting tracks are featured, including last year's singles "Drum Mag," "Tinnitus" with Benda, "Lifeless," and King's collaboration with Excision, "Unbound."

As is to be expected, heavy metal meets relentless bass on To The Grave, like on the eruptive "Tinnitus" and the other previously released singles. That trend continues with new tracks like "War" and "Stitches with Rated R, which feature chugging, powerful guitar riffs and metal-inspired drum work.

The EP's titular track delivers an epic and cinematic tone, with vocals that emulate a hard rock ballad style. A memorable melody and a down and dirty section round "To The Grave" out in spectacular fashion, cementing it as a likely fan-favorite from the record.

Sullivan King's To The Grave EP is destined to be a standout for 2021, both on Subsidia and in the world of bass music as a whole. King has outdone himself yet again, serving up some of the most energizing and diverse dubstep in recent memory.

To The Grave and can be found on streaming platforms here.

