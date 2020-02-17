Sullivan King and Wooli Release Epic Collab "Don't Forget Me" on Monstercat

Sullivan King and Wooli, two of modern-day bass music's most electrifying acts, have come together for a dramatic new single just in time for festival season. After they teased the song for a few days before its release, fans are beyond excited to finally enjoy "Don't Forget Me."

Combining both of the bass mainstays' skills, their collaborative effort sees the duo elevate each other to new heights. While the beginning is rather quiet and dramatic, the vocals lead way to an uplifting display of bass spreading good vibes throughout.

The duo don't let listeners off the hook that easy, however, as the second half of the track is much more sinister. After being properly warmed up, Sullivan King lays down some growling vocals before he and Wooli unleash a headbang-worthy breakdown that will have you in your feelings and headbanging at the same time.

"Don't Forget Me" by Sullivan King and Wooli is out now on Monstercat. You can download or stream the duo's latest single here.

