Sullivan King and Wooli Unite for Colossal Melodic Bass Anthem, "Let Me Go"
Sullivan King recruited a mammoth of a collaborator for his new track.
Coming soon to Monstercat is Thrones of Blood, King's third album. In preparation for the next chapter of his saga, the metalcore-electronic producer has shared a new album single, "Let Me Go," with help from dubstep star Wooli. The duo's second collaboration finds the gargantuan melodic bass of Wooli weaving seamlessly with King's larger-than-life vocals.
The uplifting track combines an emotional plea from King with festival-grade melodic bass. Giving into both of their dark sides, they then build up to a pulverizing bass drop that instantly teleports us from the mainstage to the middle of a mosh pit.
In addition to the new single and album announcement, King recently revealed the "Thrones of Blood" tour. He'll be joined by LEVEL UP, Benda and Vastive, all of whom will hit the road for close to 30 shows across the U.S.
Thrones of Blood is scheduled to released in March 2023. In the meantime, you can stream King's anthemic collaboration with Wooli here.
