Wakaan Prodigy Sully Delivers Wobbly New Single "Duck Hummus" [Premiere]

Today, bass music prodigy Sully has debuted his latest work, "Duck Hummus." The single propels his reputation for dark, melodic dubstep, lending to the notion he’s a name to keep an eye on from the Wakaan record label.

Sully first earned his production chops as a student at Icon Collective, a word-class, Los Angeles-based school for music producers. He would go on to deliver the first track under his current moniker in March of 2019, "Frequency Shift," which debuted his neuro-DnB and wobbly bass. Last fall, he delivered his debut EP, Break the Floor, via Wakaan. Since, the label has provided unwavering support, including featuring him on Liquid Stranger’s ASCENSION tour earlier in the year.

"The name 'Duck Hummus' started as a joke from a group of fans to describe bass music a few years back," said Sully, who spoke to EDM.com about the new single. "While on the 'ASCENSION Tour', I wrote this track on an off-day before a show at the Orange Peel in Asheville," he continued. "After playing it out live and listening to the song more, I realized that the sound design started to feel like the track title, so I just rolled with it. Who doesn't love hummus anyway?"

"Duck Hummus" is yet another high-octane sample from Sully. The track opens with scuttled percussion, accented a few moments later by a wonky, introductory bassline. The beat then begins to pick up as it develops a near-progressive rock build before ripping percussion delivers heavy-hitting bass rhythms.

Sully is representative of the modern bass artist; creating music that induces chills with its intricacies yet delivers the hyped energy that fans crave. "Duck Hummus" will hold fans over while they wait for a follow-up project from Sully later this year.

