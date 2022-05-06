Skip to main content
sumthin sumthin's Boundary-Pushing Style Radiates In 4-Track EP, "Light Garden"

The virtuosic trap producer once again proves himself as a tastemaker in the world of bass music.

A day with new music from sumthin sumthin is always a good day.

With an extensive discography that dates back to 2016, he has undoubtedly cemented himself as a tastemaker in the world of bass music, artfully interpolating forward-thinking arrangements with ethereal sound design while boasting a consistent production style that is undoubtedly his.

Now, the virtuosic trap producer has returned to Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats imprint to unveil his latest EP, Light Garden. Spanning four tracks—including a standout collaboration with none other than the beloved CloZeeLight Garden makes for a stunning showcase of sumthin sumthin’s genre-bending sonic identity. 

The titular “Light Garden” displays sumthin sumthin’s musical duality with its ethereal intro ahead of gritty second half, which is filled with punchy drums and mind-bending sound design. Minimal yet heavy, “Brilliant” keeps the energy high while “Salt” (with CloZee) changes the pace with its sparkly arpeggios and three distinct drops.

Take a listen to Light Garden in full below.

"As I closed my eyes when listening to this EP, the only thing I could consistently keep seeing in my mind was, well, a garden of light," said sumthin sumthin in a press statement. "It feels as though each track represents a different illumination of my current state of creativity and artistry. This body of work is a glimpse of what is to come in the next stages of my project, further expanding my thesis of dark vs. light."

You can stream Light Garden here.

FOLLOW SUMTHIN SUMTHIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/sumthin.sumthin
Instagram: instagram.com/sumthin.sumthin
Twitter: twitter.com/sumthinmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gZXdCq

