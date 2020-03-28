Super8 & Tab and Armin van Buuren Join Forces on "Leka"

Super8 & Tab are showing they mean business in 2020 with an attention-grabbing collaboration alongside Armin van Buuren. The veteran duo joined van Buuren's Armada Music label in 2018 after switching from the Anjunabeats imprint.

Now, the duo are preparing to release their third studio album on Armada titled These Little Stories, Part 1, and what better way to set the tone than with a collaboration alongside the label boss himself. The single arrives a month after the duo's collaboration alongside Christina Novelli, "Rooftops."

The new single is a festival-ready collaboration fit for energizing audiences on the road. The anthemic instrumental is sure to be warmly received by commercial and progressive house fans. For van Buuren, the new single marks a return after a brief break following the release of his late-2019 album, Balance.

Super8 & Tab's full album, These Little Stories, Part 1, is due out for release in 2020.

