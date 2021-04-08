How Supertaste Set Up a Pop-Up Studio in the Tennessee Mountains to Record "Super Classic"

This feel-good disco tune is the first single off Supertaste's forthcoming sophomore EP.

Brooklyn-based indie dance duo Supertaste have released their newest single “Super Classic,” the first track off their forthcoming sophomore EP of the same name.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the pair decided to head to a cabin in the woods and make music. They wasted no time, assembling a pop-up studio in their woodsy lodge in Bristol, Tennessee and getting to work.

In the midst of the darkness inflicted by the virus, the tandem decided to focus their energies on creativity, seeking to build something positive in times of utter gloom.

Flanked by a beautiful view of the South Holson Lake and the Cherokee National Forest, and with their loyal dog Wilson by their sides as well as an array of synths and guitars, Supertaste successfully wrote their EP in the mountains of Tennessee.

Supertaste's pop-up studio situated in the mountains of Bristol, Tennessee. Supertaste (via Facebook)

“Super Classic” brings feel-good disco sounds to the forefront, conjuring warmth through its smooth sound design. Guitar licks, groovy drums, and classic disco synths combine with honeyed vocals for a blissful punch.

Supertaste, comprised of electronic music producers Slug Father Hundreds Thousands, put themselves on the map just last year with their debut The Breakup Disco EP, which has garnered support from The Knocks and Goldroom, among others. Unlike larger scale acts that have massive budgets and teams at their disposal, the duo are focusing on human connection and simple, happy moments.

Listen to "Super Classic" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW SUPERTASTE:

Facebook: facebook.com/supertastemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/supertastemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/supertastemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/31H3hKS