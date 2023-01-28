Skip to main content
Surf Mesa Teams Up With Selah Sol for Soulful Single, "City of Love"

To visually "capture a feeling of freedom," Mesa enlisted professional downhill skater Cole Trotta.

Alex M Kennedy

Nothing says freedom like flying down the canyons of Malibu on a skateboard, am I right?

Out now by way of Astralwerks, "City Of Love" is a deeply soulful single that finds Surf Mesa and Selah Sol sharing a relatable story about the hardships of embarking on a new chapter in life, all while being unable to escape the lingering heartache of the past.

The rising Los Angeles-based dance music producer says he's had this single in the pipeline for quite some time now. Mesa “first heard the vocal from Selah Sol in October of 2021 and [he spent that same night in the studio, drawing [his] imagination to audio."

Since then, the track received countless revisions. And finally, when it felt true, Mesa began teasing it last year and caught the attention of industry heavyweights such as The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Marshmello and Loud Luxury, among many others.

To visually "capture a feeling of freedom," Mesa had a creative vision that sparked one day while scrolling on Instagram. “My explore page showed me this video of [Cole Trotta] absolutely ripping down this hill on a longboard,” he recalls. “I thought how cool it would be to have him tag along for the ‘City Of Love’ video!”

“My heart has taken its time to sit with this song for a while now,” Mesa added "Countless versions and revisions have been made until this one and I could not be more ready to share it with the world! This song resonates with my life and sonic sound to a T and I hope it resonates with listeners, too.”

Find "City Of Love" on your preferred streaming platform here.

