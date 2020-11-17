Watch Surf Mesa Perform Live Acoustic Version of Global Breakthrough Hit "ily (i love you baby)"

Watch Surf Mesa Perform Live Acoustic Version of Global Breakthrough Hit "ily (i love you baby)"

Celebrating his inclusion in Vevo's 2021 "DSCVR Artists To Watch" list, Surf delivered a poignant performance.
VevoDSCVR

Few artists have experienced as breakneck a rise as Surf Mesa, the young LA-based dance music producer who exploded onto the scene with his inescapable radio hit "ily (i love you baby)," a Platinum-certified track featuring fellow prodigy Emilee.

Celebrating his inclusion in Vevo's 2021 "DSCVR Artists To Watch" list, Mesa sat down for an acoustic performance of his global breakthrough hit, tickling the ivories in a poignant, stripped-down performance. It serves as a refreshing glimpse into the artistry of an overnight sensation, and one that clearly represents a gifted outlier in comparison to his countless counterparts who dubiously achieved musical fame in the TikTok age.

Check out the performance below, which also features singers Melissa McMillan and Miranda Joan as well as instrumentalists Francesca Dardani and Tia Allen.

Considering his recent signing to The Shalizi Group's management roster, Mesa is strapped into a rocketship to superstardom. The young gun joins the ranks of artists such as Alesso, Slushii, and Southside, among others, as well as the company's golden goose, Marshmello. He teased a collaboration with the masked dance-pop music superstar back in a Facebook post back in August, which you can check out below.

