Tchami Delivers Stunning Remix of Surf Mesa and Madison Beer's "Carried Away"

A deep house remix ready for festival season.
If you need a dark and brooding remix for your track, look no further than Tchami. The acclaimed French DJ and dance music producer has been enlisted to do just that for Surf Mesa and Madison Beer's collaborative hit "Carried Away." The original has seen viral success, surpassing 13 million global streams since its release in February, and Tchami is set to build off that success with his deep house rendition. 

Tchami fully transforms "Carried Away," pulling Beer's resounding vocals into a muted space while maintaining them at the forefront of our attention. He brings up the energy of the original with a steady beat that features brisk synths and his signature basslines. His reimagination of the love song will bring the romantics straight to the dance floor. 

Tchami is currently gearing up for the return of festivals alongside the rest of the dance music community. He's scheduled to perform at the first-ever HARD London this summer and Insomniac's inaugural Abduction Festival. "Carried Away" is his third release this year, following his nostalgic remix of Whethan and Oliver Tree's "Freefall"  and his most recent collaboration, "Make Amends" with Curbi and Kyan Palmer. 

