SVDDEN DEATH to Give Away Unreleased Tune to Australian Fire Relief Donors

SVDDEN DEATH announced that he will send out an unreleased track to anyone who donates at least $10 to Australian firefighters or relief foundations. He announced it on Twitter, and all fans need to do is send proof of donation to the email address he created for the fundraising efforts.

The aforementioned email is attached to the below tweet. In a follow-up post, SVDDEN DEATH (real name Danny Howland) included a resource on how to find the various organizations collecting money to help control the fires.

Australia has been battling the massive fires since the fall. Firefighters from all over the continent and beyond have been working day and night to try to contain the devastating blazes. Alongside multiple casualties, thousands of homes have been destroyed and immense damage has been done to animals and the land they live on.

Howland has been busy as of late with multiple major shows and festival appearances under his belt. He recently sent fans to the beyond when he unleashed one of his special VOYD-branded shows at Countdown NYE last week.

FOLLOW SVDDEN DEATH:

Facebook: facebook.com/suddendeath

Twitter: twitter.com/svddendeathdub

Instagram: instagram.com/svddendeath

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/svddendeath