SVDDEN DEATH Drops Unreleased NGHTMRE Collab at HARD Virtual-Rave-A-Thon

Continuing on his reign of terror, SVDDEN DEATH, one of the most exciting acts in bass music, has revealed that another massive collaboration is on the way. This time, the demonic bass slinger has teamed up with another one of the genre's titans, NGHTMRE, for an unexpected collaborative effort.

Debuted during his set at the HARD Summer Staycation Virtual Rave-A-Thon over the weekend, fans were surprised to hear what initially sounded like a downtempo vocal-filled cruise. In true SVDDEN DEATH (real name Danny Howland) and NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi) fashion, the track descends into chaos and an explosion of bass and high-pitched, robotic synth takes center stage.

Fans haven't been able to keep up with Howland's recent string of high-profile collaborations. In the span of just over one month, he's released "Deathmatch" and "Crusade," collaborations with the bass powerhouse, Snails, and one of EDM's leading artists, Marshmello, respectively.

You can watch SVDDEN DEATH's entire HARD Summer Staycation Virtual Rave-A-Thon performance on YouTube below. The aforementioned NGHTMRE collaboration starts at 14:55. Also included in the footage is his upcoming track with Rezz which can be found at the 18:50 mark.

At the time of writing, neither the title or release date for the upcoming SVDDEN DEATH and NGHTMRE collaboration has been announced.

