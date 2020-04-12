SVDDEN DEATH Shares Six IDs from Insomniac Rave-A-Thons

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world has been stuck indoors to help prevent the spread of the virus. To help ease the isolated population, many artists, labels, and festival organizers are hosting virtual festivals to provide a live music experience. A much-talked-about virtual perfomer was one of the leading figures in modern-day bass music, SVDDEN DEATH. He performed at both the HARD Summer Staycation Virtual Rave-A-Thon as well as the Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon and after both sets, fans worldwide were left speechless.

Those with attentive ears may have noticed that alongside classics from his hard-hitting collection of tunes, SVDDEN DEATH (real name Danny Howland) played a medley of unreleased tracks. Luckily for those of us who may have missed some of the new beats, he shared a compilation video of the half-dozen new tunes across his social media pages.

In a follow-up tweet, he would then explain that two of the IDs were collaborations including one with Sullivan King and one with NGHTMRE which we previously reported last week. While two of the remaining tracks were unnamed, one of them was titled "Transmutation Sequence" and the other was seemingly named after the star of Breaking Bad, "Brian Cranston."

At the time of writing, there's no word on an official release date for the six unreleased SVDDEN DEATH tracks.

H/T: Your EDM

